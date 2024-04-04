Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS, April 4, 2024?

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? Given that tonight you are going to be seeing more of Ghosts and then also Young Sheldon, should you want more here?

Well, this is where we should go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: It isn’t. The reason for that is simply this: There are two episodes of Elsbeth coming on tonight, which mostly exists as a way in order to ensure that this show gets off on the right foot.

We’ve shared the synopsis below before while we wait for the next episode to air — how about an encore? Just take a look below at some other details:

“End on a High Note” – Margaret and Todd defend international opera star, supreme diva and Lyle’s mother, Jaqueline (Jenifer Lewis), on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, April 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously, we’d love to share even more details about the future of the Skylar Astin series, but the only thing that we can say on this is that more is coming — and certainly will be in due time. The long breaks that we’ve experienced here are not some sort of sign that the series is getting ignored, and it should have a pretty solid run coming … and hopefully fewer interruptions along the way as well.

Also, along the way…

Can we get some news about a season 3? We understand that this is not some ratings titan but at the same time, we certainly think that it has done enough to merit another potential kick at the can here. We should at least know by May.

Are you bummed that we’re going to be waiting a while longer to see So Help Me Todd season 2 on CBS?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get a lot of other updates.

