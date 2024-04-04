American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6: Is Hamish dead?

We had a good feeling entering American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 that we could be seeing Anna continue to spiral. After all, the show was not exactly doing much to make us think that this wouldn’t be the case.

At the start of this episode, we learned that Nicolette was there at the time that Anna would give birth — meaning that in some ways, she has been the part of some sort of prophecy since the start. It honestly feels more and more like there are a ton of people looped into this web of darkness and conspiracy. Talia may have helped in order to get Dex and Anna first together, and she’s allowed her basement to be free of cameras. We know from the previews that Siobhan is really at the center of all of it.

So is there anyone at all that Anna can really trust? We have heard the stories already that Adeline may have been a part of the witches convent-of-sorts who escaped, and it almost feels like she has some sort of healing properties.

So who is all dead?

Well, for starters, we have Hamish, who was taken out seemingly by Siobhan the moment that she realized that there was no longer going to be a good use for him. If there is one thing that we’ve seen from her, it’s simply this: She does not mess around at all.

Meanwhile, you can also go ahead and add to this list Dex’s own mom, who he found bled out in a bathtub. We know that his family has been targeted, as well, for what’s happened in the past. By virtue of that, Anna is finding herself in difficult circumstances due, in part, to factors outside her control.

What did you think about the events of American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

