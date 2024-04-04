1923 season 2 premiere date: An April 2024 update

With us now into April 2024, is there more that we can say when it comes to 1923 season 2? Obviously we’d love the show back sooner, and we tend to think that the folks at Paramount+ feel roughly the same way.

So, is there a chance that we are going to hear something else in regards to news before the month is up? Well, there’s a chance — but let’s just say that it is probably not going to be tied to a premiere date.

Remember here that first and foremost, the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series has not kicked off production yet, and that may not happen until we get a little bit further into the summer. It’s something that the powers-that-be are absolutely eager to get back to, but this process does take a certain amount of time in order to come together, and for a number of different reasons.

What’s one of the primary ones? Well, that is rather simple, and let us say that it’s tied to the producers needed the weather in Montana to be perfect. Also, it feels like the idea here is to allow Yellowstone to get underway and then after that, things can progress over to making sure 1923 gets started.

If there is any sort of major news to be revealed this month…

It could be due to casting, or at least another small tease or two for what lies ahead! A formal premiere date for the second season could be announced at some point this fall, and we tend to think that the show itself could be coming out when we get around to either December or early 2025. Either way, season 2 is going to be the final batch of episodes — that isn’t going to change, even if we’d love for it to in some ways.

