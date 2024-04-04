Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 4/4/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Is there anything else we can also say about both SVU and Organized Crime?

We know that these three shows were off the air last week, and we don’t think it is a shock that anyone out there could want a little bit more. Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with an unfortunate update: These shows are about to head off the air. There are no new episodes until we get around to next week, and these are going to be ones that throw a lot at the wall — think major drama, character development, Reyes’ return on the Christopher Meloni series, and also the return of Mariska Hargitay as a director.

To get a few more details, be sure to see the synopses for all three of these episodes below…

Law & Order season 23 episode 9, “Family Ties” – 04/11/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a congressman’s aide is found dead after testifying in a corruption case, Shaw and Riley discover the suspect may be someone close to home. As Price solidifies his case against the defendant, Baxter proposes they go after an accomplice as well. TV-14

SVU season 25 episode 9, “Children of Wolves” – 04/11/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A teenager found unconscious in the park leads to a missing persons investigation. Benson must help Noah come to terms with the past when he questions the origins of his birth. Directed by Mariska Hargitay. TV-14

Organized Crime season 3 episode 9, “Semper Fi” – 04/11/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler leans into his military network to search for the source of a Middle Eastern heroin pipeline making its way to the U.S. Joe Jr. takes drastic action when his brothers try to stage an intervention. Reyes returns to the squad. TV-14

On the other side of these episodes…

Well, there is a reasonable amount more on the other side! Just remember that the plan is for there to be thirteen episodes for these shows and by virtue of that, a lot still lies ahead.

What are you most excited to see when Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime come back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

