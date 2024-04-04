Ripley season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following what you saw today with the Ripley season 1 launch on Netflix, is there a chance that a season 2 is coming down the road?

Given the talent on board this black-and-white series fronted by none other than Andrew Scott, it feels obvious to us that there could be a desire for something more. Unfortunately, here is where the bad news comes in: Nothing, at least for now, seems to suggest that we are going to get more. The show has been promoted as a limited series and without giving a whole lot away, that implies that there is going to be some sort of defined beginning, middle, and end.

Now, let’s look for a moment at the next big question here: Whether or not that is something that could change. In theory, anything is possible and we have certainly seen a lot of examples over the years of limited series coming back for more. Two important, prime examples of this are Nine Perfect Strangers over at Hulu and then also Big Little Lies over at HBO. Anything is possible if the show gets enough viewers.

Regardless of what happens when it comes to the long-term future here, let’s just celebrate that a show like this managed to get made in the first place. Given the fact that Ripley is taking such a unique approach when it comes to its visual style, it was a big gamble for Netflix to make. We do think that the source material does end up helping the show to a certain degree, and the same could be said here for the people involved here, whether it be Scott or Dakota Fanning.

There is no real timeline on when a Ripley season 4 is going to be revealed, so that is a certain measure of chaos that you have to be aware of far in advance here.

