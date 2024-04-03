American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6: ‘Opening Night’ run time

After an extremely long wait, tonight American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 is poised to arrive with “Opening Night.” What can you expect to see, and how long will it air?

Well, one of the things that we have certainly come to know over the years is that FX is a network that will air episodes that are however long that they feel are necessary. In past seasons, we did have some installments that went for a good 90 minutes … though that has also changed in relatively recent years.

With this particular episode, let’s just say that the plans are a bit more … conventional. Early indications are that episode 6 will run for 63 minutes, and the story itself may just go for an hour before we have commercials and a promo for what lies ahead.

If you haven’t see the synopsis for this American Horror Story: Delicate episode now, go ahead and check it out below:

A glimpse into Anna’s past reveals why she craves motherhood, while Dex’s troubling family life is dragged into the spotlight.

The story about Dex’s family is something that was alluded to back in episode 4, when his mother turned up and indicated that she is suing his father. Not only that, but she wants him to testify.

Are some of the glimpses into Anna’s past important? We absolutely think so! However, at the same time we also tend to think that they raise a number of important questions of their own. Take, for starters, what led to her being in this fateful position in the first place. There is something special about this baby… but it also remains to be seen whether or not this is a good thing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

