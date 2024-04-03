Resident Alien season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Syfy?

Following the season 3 finale today on Syfy, is there a good chance that a Resident Alien season 4 is going to happen at Syfy?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is rather simple: The interest is going to be there in getting more of the Alan Tudyk series. Are you surprised? You shouldn’t be. This series already has a pretty dedicated following.

However, our concern here lies mostly in the fact that Resident Alien is the sort of show that historically has trouble, mostly because of where it is. There are a lot of Syfy shows that have been canceled far earlier than anyone would like, with cost serving as a reason. These shows historically carry with them price tags and, unfortunately, smaller viewership. In between what the show is pulling on its network and then also streaming on Peacock, let’s just hope that there is enough going on here to make it viable.

One thing we can at least say here is that creatively, the door is absolutely open for more! Speaking per The Direct, here is some of what showrunner Chris Sheridan had to say on the matter:

“It’s hard [to tease what’s ahead] because there’s a lot going on in the finale that is going to dictate where it goes. But I love that we’re embracing more of the alien stuff. There’s really, you have all the alien stuff with Harry. But these new US alien abductions that Ben and Kate have gone through, that really doesn’t have a lot to do with [Harry]. If he had never come down on this planet, Ben and Kate still would have been abducted. They’re not being abducted because they live in Patience; they just are being abducted because they’re human beings on Earth.”

Hopefully, we are going to get more news over the next few weeks — the earlier the renewal, the more confidence we have in the long-term future. (If the show does end at some point, let’s just hope it announced in advance.)

What do you most want to see moving into Resident Alien season 4 on Syfy, provided we get it?

