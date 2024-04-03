Why did Noah Galvin leave The Good Doctor, Asher Wolke?

Why did Noah Galvin leave The Good Doctor and his character of Asher Wolke following the new episode we saw last night? We do think it is fair to ask all sorts of questions here, largely due to the fact here that the death of the character was so sudden. He was murdered in a hateful fashion, right after doing everything that he could in order to help his rabbi.

So why did the story have to be this way? Given that this is the final season of the ABC medical drama, it is hard to believe that Noah as an actor wanted to up and leave the show a few episodes before the end. Instead, we tend to think that this was a creative decision meant to showcase the true nature of some terrible people out there. This is also the sort of death that puts everyone else’s lives into perspective. It could cause many of them to better rethink their future, and we certainly believe there going to be emotional moments aplenty from start to finish.

So what did Galvin have to say about his departure from the show last night? In a new post on Instagram, here is some of what the actor had to say:

I spent the last four years in Vancouver working away from my fiancée and dog and family. It was hard but these people made it really worth it. I love you [The Good Doctor] thank you for everything!!

We do think that Asher is going to be remembered for the rest of the series, and his death joins a long list of people who have been taken away from us too soon. For us personally, we still have not gotten over what happened to Dr. Melendez so many years ago.

Related – Get a better sense of what is ahead on the next The Good Doctor episode

Are you shocked still about Asher’s death on The Good Doctor last night?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







