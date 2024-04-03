Walker season 4 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Maybe It’s Maybelline’

Following the big-time premiere tonight on The CW, do you want to learn more about Walker season 4 episode 2 coming up? There is a lot to look forward to and given that this is a shorter season this time around, you better believe that there’s going to be a lot of drama ahead.

So what is going to be at the center of this story? Well, the title here is “Maybe It’s Maybelline,” and rest assured, this is not going to be a story about makeup. Instead, the title character here is an 80-year old woman who is in need of protective custody. There is a lot of interesting drama to come, and some of it will be action-packed. However, at other points things are going to be a little bit emotional.

In the end, our advice here is pretty simple: Get set for a little bit of everything.

Want to know a little bit more about this particular story now? Then go ahead and check out the Walker season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

MISS CONGENIALITY – When Maybelline (guest star Debra Mooney), an 80-year-old grandmother and witness, is in crucial need of protective custody, Walker (Jared Padalecki), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) are charged with keeping the acerbic matriarch safe, and though Walker and crew call the plays, the wise elder is the one keeping score. Cassie grapples with a big decision and asks Geri (Odette Annable) for help to make some changes. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) wants to move on but continues to struggle with her grief and Liam (Keegan Allen) tries to help. Lastly, August (Kale Culley) wants to join an after-school program and asks Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) to help convince Walker to sign off on the program. Also starring Molly Hagan. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Aaren Carew (#402). Original airdate 4/10/2024. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We know that it was a long wait to see the show back, so let’s hope that there are not going to be a lot of hiatuses wedged into the middle of this story.

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Walker season 4 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

