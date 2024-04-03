Outlander: Blood of My Blood spoilers: New cast members

While we wait for Outlander: Blood of My Blood to eventually premiere on Starz, we are happy to at least share more casting news!

So, what can we say here in particular? Well, there are going to be a handful of interesting faces come on board as people who are close to many people in the Fraser family.

Here is some of what we can say within an official Starz release…

Brian McCardie (“Time,”Rob Roy) as the leader of Clan Grant, “Isaac Grant” ; Jhon Lumsden (“Karen Pirie,” “The Famous Five”) plays his son, Malcolm, and a potential suitor for Ellen MacKenzie; Sara Vickers (“Watchmen,” “Endeavour”) has been cast in the role of “Davina Porter,” a housekeeper in the Lovat household and mother to Brian Fraser; and Peter Mullan (“Ozark,” “Payback”) in the role of “Red Jacob MacKenzie,” Laird of Clan MacKenzie and father to Ellen, Dougal, Colum, Janet and Jocasta.

For those who have not heard that much about the prequel as of yet, early plans seem to suggest that the show is going to be featuring both the origin stories of Jamie and Claire’s parents. We know that a lot of the focus has been on the Jamie side of things, but we do have a feeling that this is going to change at some point in the relatively near future. It remains to be seen what either side of the story could look like, but it is an exciting extension of a brand. The final season is currently in production, and we are still stuck waiting to see the second half of season 7. The plan is that the show is going to return in November, but we’ll wait and see if that holds.

