Outlander season 8: Lauren Lyle, Cesar Domboy returning

Now that we know that Outlander season 8 is coming to Starz, isn’t it nice to know some casting news at the same exact time? We tend to think so!

With that, let’s just go ahead and present the following: You are going to have a chance to see Lauren Lyle and Cesar Domboy back as Marsali and Fergus! These two were extremely important characters through a good chunk of the show, especially leading into Jamie and Claire starting their new lives in America. Fergus’ history with Sam Heughan’s character goes back even further, to the early part of his life. It’s almost been a shame that these characters have not been a part of the series as much as of late, and we tend to think that it’s a consequence of both their whereabouts and also the sheer number of stories that needed to be told.

(You can view a full video featuring the return of Lyle and Domboy in a new post on the show’s official Instagram.)

With Outlander season 8 serving as the final one for the drama, it makes a certain amount of sense for us to be able to see some array of curtain calls over time. The one person who confirmed he will not be appearing already is Tobias Menzies as Frank / Black Jack Randall, but that does make a bit of sense given the fact that the character is already dead in both past and present. Also, Menzies has about a thousand different things going on and is extremely in-demand.

It has already been confirmed that the ending of the Starz series is not going to spoil what happens within the final Diana Gabaldon book in the series — the two works should each have their own fitting farewell.

