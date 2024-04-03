Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Are massive cast changes ahead?

Is there a chance that we’re going to see some sort of enormous change to the Grey’s Anatomy lineup ahead of season 21? Let’s just say that, for now, anything is possible.

As confirmed further by TVLine, the contracts for a number of the show’s longtime cast members are set to expire after this season. This means that the likes of Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, James Pickens Jr., Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, and Caterina Scorsone would need new deals to continue onward for a season 21.

Is there a good chance that these details will be worked out? In theory sure, but we can’t sit here and say that anything is altogether confirmed. The two we are most confident in staying around now are Wilson and Pickens, mostly because we get the sense that both of them are interested in staying with the show for however long it lasts. As for everyone else, let’s just say that things are slightly more ambiguous, but we want to remain hopeful.

For the time being, we have yet to hear anything that makes us think that some of these cast members are eager to depart. The larger concern here is whether or not they are forced to do so financially, given that there is a real knack for cutting budgets in the world of TV right now. Our hope is that in due time, we will see some sort of equilibrium reached, but we have not reached this point as of yet.

One thing we hope

If there are some sort of unfortunate exits this season, we hope that they are going to be written into the story. The last thing that we want personally is for something to happen at the last minute where we don’t get to see much in the way of closure.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 21, and do you think that big changes are ahead?

