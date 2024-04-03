Chicago PD season 11 episode 10 return date hopes at NBC

If you are curious following tonight’s big Torres episode to get a Chicago PD season 11 episode 10 return date, it’s hard to blame you! There is, after all, so much here to still discuss!

So, where should we start? Well, the natural place is just noting that regrettably, there is no new episode airing on the network next week … and the same goes for the week after. While we do recognize that we are going to have four more episodes this season, NBC is clearly saving them for May sweeps — or, at least as close to it as they can. The earliest that you will see these shows back is when we get around to April 24.

As for what the rest of the future holds for Chicago PD this season, we do think Voight’s painful arc is going to take center stage — but the same can be said for Upton’s eventual exit. This is something that we do know is going to be happening at the end of the season, with the big question being how it is going to happen. Since we know that Jesse Lee Soffer is coming back to the show to direct at some point, there is that part of us still hoping that we are also going to have a chance to see him appear on-screen as Jay Halstead. Maybe that is wishful thinking, but we still want it!

Luckily, one thing that we don’t have to wish for right now is a season 12 renewal, as that was already greenlit alongside everything else within the One Chicago franchise. The early orders are useful for allowing the writers to think further ahead about the future but, beyond just that, allowing us to breathe in a big sigh of relief. We just have to worry about the story that is directly in front of us!

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Chicago PD season 11 episode 10?

Share right now in the attached comments!

