Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 4/3/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What can we say about some other shows in the lineup including Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? If you are eager to get episodes all across the board, you certainly are not alone!

Now before we do move forward, let’s go ahead and pass along some of the good news: You are going to have a chance to see all three of the shows tonight. The schedule of episodes will be the same as per usual, and there are some fun storylines coming all across the board. Think in terms of seeing Severide and Kidd working together on Fire, or Torres getting the spotlight again on PD for a follow-up to what we saw earlier this season.

If you do want to get more insight on what else is coming, be sure to check out the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 9 episode 9, “Spin a Yarn, Get Stuck in Your Own String” – 04/03/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley and Charles treat members of a cult. Zola’s suspension takes an unexpected toll on Crockett. Dr. Abrams’ 5-month-old son lands in the E.D. under questionable circumstances. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 9, “Something About Her” – 04/03/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide, Kidd and Van Meter investigate a fire at a recording studio. Kylie helps James keep a secret from Boden. Mouch struggles to maintain boundaries with a paramedicine client. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 9, “Somos Uno” – 04/03/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Torres’s personal involvement with an informant jeopardizes his safety and threatens to expose an undercover operation. TV-14

So what else lies ahead?

Well, the bad news that we have to share is that it looks as though another hiatus around the bend — though it may be the last one that we see for the season. (Or, at the very least, this is what we hope.)

Is there anything that you are most excited for entering Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire later tonight?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

