The Amazing Race 36 episode 5: Marilyn Monroe’s Thunderbird?

Is a theme starting to emerge throughout The Amazing Race 36? Based on what we’ve seen so far, you can make that argument!

Think about it — earlier this season, we had a residence that was well-known for its ties to Elizabeth Taylor. Now, we are going to head down to Chile, where a car made famous by Marilyn Monroe could prove central to the leg. It may be nothing, but if we were on the race at this point, we’d study all of this closely. You never know when it could prove useful later on!

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the full The Amazing Race 36 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Save the Stress for Later” –To begin this leg of the Race in Santiago, Chile, teams self-drive in search of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Thunderbird car to receive their next clue, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 10 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the things that we are loving about this season is the heavy influence of South America, given that there are some places in here that we haven’t seen in a while. We also know that later this season, there is going to be a chance to visit a totally new place for the show in Barbados!

Sure, we do think that there are some favorites to win at this point, but that doesn’t mean that we’re going to have a chance to see all of them make it to the end! The show is better with some surprises, right?

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 36 episode 5 on CBS?

Do you think there is something to all of this celebrity-themed stuff, or is it much ado about nothing? Share right now in the comments! Also, come back forother

