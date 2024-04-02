Is The Voice 25 new tonight on NBC, April 2, 2024?

Is The Voice 25 new tonight on NBC? We wouldn’t be shocked if you were one of many people out there incredibly eager for the knockouts. This is a huge part of the competition, one that brings us to the playoffs and also allows a Mega Mentor to take part. If you did not know, this time around it is Keith Urban who is in that position!

Now, unfortunately, this is where we do have to share some of the bad news that the singing show remains on hiatus. there was a recap that aired last night and tonight, there is no installment at all. As a matter of fact, this is the way things are going to be for the next few weeks, even when The Voice does return on Monday night with the knockouts.

Why the shift here? Well, this allows NBC to open up their programming to some other things on Tuesdays, and clearly they do not think that this is a part of the competition that needs to be overly stretched out. They will instead return to Tuesday-night programming when we get to the live shows next month.

Rest assured, The Voice not airing on Tuesday nights for the near future is not a warning side about the long-term future. Instead, we do believe that the show is going to have several seasons more in the tank, provided that there are still some great contestants eager to take part as well as some memorable coaches.

Are there parts of the show that can be tightened up?

Absolutely, we think that this is the case! In particular, we are looking here at things like the Battle Rounds and even the Knockouts — we’d rather have fewer contestants and a chance to get to know more of them better. Investment does mean a great deal when you look towards the future…

What do you most want to see on The Voice 25 when the show comes back on the air?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

