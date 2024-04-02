The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: April 2024 update

With us now moving into April 2024, are we at a spot where more details are about to come in regarding The Last of Us season 2 at HBO?

Well, we should start by noting the following: It should come as no surprise that there is a great deal of enthusiasm and/or fear about what lies ahead on the story. Your perspective probably differs rather greatly depending on how much you know about the source material. All indications are that season 2 is only going to cover a part of The Last of Us: Part II (the PlayStation game), so this means that there are certain parts of the story that are either changed or stretched out a little bit.

Given that we’ve already gotten casting news on a number of key players (including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby), what more can we expect to learn the rest of the month? It is possible that a few more behind-the-scenes updates are shared, just as it is equally possible that there are a few characters we have yet to meet.

At the end of the day, though, we don’t exactly have lofty expectations that some cavalcade of news is about to come out about the next batch of episodes. It would be rather foolish to think that HBO is going to say much about a premiere date now, especially at a time where there are so many different things that could change. We hope that the show returns in spring 2025, and that feels like the overall expectation. It gives the producers plenty of time to do their magic, and our personal feeling is that The White Lotus season 3 could be what kicks off the 2025 lineup for the network at present.

