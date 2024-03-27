The Last of Us season 2: Pedro Pascal not done filming

Has Pedro Pascal wrapped up production already on The Last of Us season 2? We know that has been the subject of rumors for a little bit.

The original report about Pascal being done as Joel came from industry insider Daniel Richtman, who posted it on his Patreon page . However, a representative for HBO tells IGN that these claims are “not accurate,” meaning that the actor does still have work to do.

It is a little bit unusual, honestly, for a network like HBO to come out and say something publicly about a show in production. However, it is especially important for The Last of Us for a simple reason tied to the story.

(Warning: Spoilers from the video games within.)

During the second game in the PlayStation series, gamers suffered one of the biggest shocks of all time when Joel was killed off — let alone relatively early in the story. There is an anticipation that this is going to happen on the show at some point, which leads to more speculation on Pascal’s shooting schedule than you would otherwise see. Also, remember that the actor does have a busy schedule, including work on Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four project.

One thing to keep in mind

The producers for The Last of Us have said in the past that they are look to stretch out the story of the second game into more than one season. By virtue of that, it is certainly possible that the producers and creative team are going to work to hold on to Pedro for as long as they possibly can. Do we think it’s likely that Joel dies in the second season? Sure, but it does not necessarily have to be the early going.

We suppose that theoretically, the show could deviate FAR from the source material … but we think it’s unlikely that they’re just going to keep him alive the rest of the way on the show.

What do you most want to see from Joel moving into The Last of Us season 2 on HBO?

