Grey’s Anatomy renewed for season 21 at ABC

Even though we’ve yet to reach the halfway point of Grey’s Anatomy season 20, ABC has clearly seen enough. After all, they are bringing the medical drama back for more!

The same day that the network renewed another Thursday-night show in 9-1-1, they have also ordered more here, as well, for the 2024-25 season. It is far too early to tell what Ellen Pompeo’s role will be in this batch of episodes, as she has popped in and out of season 20 so far. Meg Marinis, who stepped in as showrunner this time around, seems to be continuing forward in this role.

In a statement per Deadline, here is what show executive producer Shonda Rhimes had to say:

“The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful, … Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.

While Rhimes remains the creator of the series, she is not involved in the day-to-day storytelling; she has a number of other projects on the go at the moment.

When can you expect to see Grey’s Anatomy season 21 actually premiere?

There is no exact date at present, but conventional wisdom suggests that there will be an opportunity to see it back at some point moving into the fall. With the strikes over, there is no reason to think that there are going to be any sort of massive delays coming up. Instead, we are happy to just enjoy the story that is right in front of us for the near future.

The great thing about the timing of the renewal is that it allows all of us to sit back and relax — meanwhile, the writers can start thinking ahead.

