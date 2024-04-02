FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 8: John Boyd to appear

As you prepare to see FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 8 on CBS next week, are you set for there to be another crossover?

We should start off this piece now by simply stating that this is not going to be some sort of huge, super-epic event. However, it is one of the more meaningful and obvious crossovers you are going to see, as John Boyd is going to be coming over from the flagship show. Given that he and Nina are raising a baby together, we had to get some sort of update from the two of them — even if there is a lot of conflict at the center of the story! They have to figure out how to be the best parents they can be and while they are great agents, that does not mean that they are prepared for every other responsibility under the sun.

Below, you can check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on what’s to come:

“Supply Chain” – A drug deal between two teens is interrupted when a middle-aged woman abducts them at gunpoint, sending the Fugitive Task Force on the hunt to rescue them. Also, Nina and Scola (FBI) bump heads over parenting styles, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What is coming up after this story?

Well, let’s just say that there are a lot more episodes still to come here! While the strikes of last year have shortened a lot of episode orders across the board, you are going to have thirteen stories from start to finish here. Let’s just hope that a lot of them only build and escalate the drama, leading up to a shocking conclusion.

