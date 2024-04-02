Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date: April update

As many of you out there may be currently aware, production is underway on Only Murders in the Building season 4. With that, we are starting to inch closer to a big reveal: When the show will actually premiere.

So, what are the chances that some further information on this is revealed before now and the end of April? there is a lot that is worth diving into here.

First and foremost, remember this: Hulu seems to be eager to making this show into somewhat of an annual event. We have had a new season of the Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez series every year, so why would things be any different this time around? That is a pretty hard thing in order to argue.

The only reality we are probably facing here is the fact that the show might premiere slightly later in the year, due mostly to the fact that production is a little behind previous schedules — a result mostly of the industry strikes from last year. There is a chance that another morsel or two of casting information is revealed, but the idea of a premiere date being announced this month feels like pure fanfiction. That may not be revealed until at some point this summer, with the series actually returning to the air in the fall.

The primary focus of the upcoming season, at least by our measures, is going to be uncovering the truth behind Sazz Pataki’s death. Was she killed by mistake? She does look like Charles, especially from a distance, and she was in his apartment at the time of her passing. All of this should be considered.

