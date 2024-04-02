NCIS season 21 episode 8 spoilers: First details on ‘Heartless’

NCIS season 21 episode 8 is going to be the first one that airs following the 1,000th episode milestone for the entire franchise. So what lies ahead here? Well, let’s just say that “Heartless” is meant to get back into the natural rhythms of what you’ve come to know and love from this show for so many years.

So what will make it stand out? Well, it has to do a lot with a heart surgeon — hence, what we see in the attached synopsis:

“Heartless” – The NCIS team looks for a motive behind the kidnapping and death of a famous heart surgeon, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our first thought upon reading this is ultimately quite clear: How is this case within the jurisdiction of NCIS? It is most likely a situation where they are either a Navy veteran or some people around him are tied to the military in some way. There is always a reason why the organization is called in, and we’re sure that this is the case here, as well.

Also, we are pretty confident that there’s going to be some sort of personal sideplot that you get over the course of this episode, as well! Even though that may not be clear at present, it will almost certainly become more clear as we see this story play out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

