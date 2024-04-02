FBI season 6 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Phantom’ and things that haunt

As we prepare to see FBI season 6 episode 8 on CBS, you are going to see a story titled “Phantom” that may exist on multiple levels. Could it be tied to a case on some level? Absolutely, but it may also revolve around a character or two being haunted by some events of the past.

To learn a little bit more, and also how this all connects to the events from the premiere, be sure to check out the full FBI season 6 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Phantom” – After an employee of the U.S. Army is shot in an industrial park, the team works to track down the killer who reveals a larger plot at play. Meanwhile, Tiffany continues to struggle with the guilt surrounding Hobbs’ death, on FBI, Tuesday, April 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We knew that Hobbs’ passing would leave a lasting impact on Tiffany but unfortunately, this is also not the sort of show that tends to focus on some of this stuff on a weekly basis. They often do make us wait to really tackle these personal stories, but this will be an opportunity for that. We can only hope that there is a chance for some closure and, beyond just this, that we do get to see some more powerful stuff before the season concludes.

If you do want to see a crossover…

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that Scola is going to be on next week’s new episode of FBI: Most Wanted as he spends some time with Nina. We know that this is not a huge event per se, but it at least offers up some sort of reason for excitement.

