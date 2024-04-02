NCIS season 21 episode 7: Why no promo for event episode?

As some of you may be aware at the moment, NCIS season 21 episode 7 is going to be the 1,000th episode for the entire franchise. It’s a huge event and it is truly some rare air within the world of television.

Sure, we’ve seen CBS commemorate major milestones before, but this? Well, there’s a reason why next week, they are set to air a whole special that is all about this, including interviews with many people across the greater world. It’s a cause for tremendous excitement — but why no promo for the big event last night?

Well, as it turns out, there is a pretty simple reason for it, one that is tied very much to what the network tends to do the majority of the time. They don’t tend to release promos for this show until we are around a week away from each episode airing! There was a case to be made here that they were going to change things up for this big event, but they opted not to for the time being. We do think that there’s a chance that they will release a preview still a little earlier than expected, though we hardly think that they are going to give away that much when it comes to the story.

What do we know about the central narrative for this episode at present? Well, it seems like a certain amount of it is going to revolve around Leon Vance, which does make a certain amount of sense given that he heads the whole franchise. He is a perfect person to feature and focus some cameos around. sure, we know already that both Jane Tennant and Kensi Deesk-Blye are going to be appearing here, but is there a chance that some other familiar faces surface, as well? Let’s just say that we wouldn’t rule it out…

Related – Check out some more thoughts on the milestone — what else can you expect?

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 21 episode 7?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







