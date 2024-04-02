Chicago Med season 9 episode 9 promo: A riot at the hospital?

In just a couple of days you’re going to be seeing Chicago Med season 9 episode 9 on NBC — and 100% things are going to be rough.

After all, what’s at the center of this story? Based on what we’ve seen in the promo, there is potentially going to be a pretty intense conflict that is taking place at the hospital, one that is poised to put a cult at the center of it. A woman seems to refuse treatment and with her sitting in a hospital bed, a number of other people are going to start flooding in.

On the surface, this does seem to fulfill what is one of our classic Chicago Med statements: What is this show ultimately when people are not trying to fight some of the doctors? We’ve just seen this play out so many times over the years, so why expect something different now?

As for the rest of the episode, we imagine that it will continue to test everyone on some level — and Zola may not even have a chance to be back in the hospital at all following what just transpired. Some of her punishment could also potentially trickle in to what’s going on with Marcel, and that’s another thing that we are monitoring.

Given where we are in this season at present, the biggest thing we’d note is simply this: We are pretty darn confident that the producers are going to bring it. We are inching closer to the home stretch and with that in mind, certain stories are going to reach their peak. There are certainly a lot of relationships that need to be discussed further, and that includes Asher and Ripley.

