Deal or No Deal Island: What is the Banker’s Bonus?

Tonight on Deal or No Deal Island, the show introduced a new twist into the mix in the form of the Banker’s Bonus. So, what was it?

Well, with the way that host Joe Manganiello hyped things up here, it was billed to be the ultimate game-changer. It could be a financial prize or some other advantage, but it was certainly something that got the player’s attention almost immediately — and understandably so!

For Boston Rob in particular, we know that he entered this episode realizing that he probably needed just about every advantage he could get following the past few episodes. He’s the clear #1 target, but rather than focusing on the Banker’s Bonus, he was more into immunity. He was paired up interestingly with Stephanie for the excursion, who basically has zero interest in wanting to work with him down the road.

Rob and Stephanie were able to get immunity, and they had to choose between Amy and Aron as to who would play at the end of the episode. Ironically, though, they were in possession of the Banker’s Bonus.

