Deal or No Deal Island episode 7: Aron’s panic attack?

Next week on Deal or No Deal Island season 1 episode 7, it seems like there’s a good chance that everything could hit the fan. Isn’t that a big part of what makes this show so exciting? We at least tend to think so!

So far, what we do appreciate about the show is that there are a ton of competitive people. Were some people a little bit too cozy at the start? Sure, but at the same time, everyone seems to have woken up and are interested in trying to play. There are already trust issues aplenty with a lot of these people, and it is absolutely going to get worse before things get better.

Want to learn more about what’s officially ahead in Deal or No Deal Island season 1 episode 7? Then check out the synopsis:

04/08/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : The island’s tranquility shatters when tensions boil over and personalities clash in the players’ pursuit of the largest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history. Joe Manganiello hosts. TV-PG

Based on the promo…

The person who seems to be suffering the most here is Aron, who seems to be walking off in the midst of what he calls a panic attack. You could view that as a bad sign for his group that includes himself, Alyssa, and Boston Rob, who have somehow managed to be safe despite a lot of other players routinely targeting them. They could all be in big trouble for now.

Of course, we should also go ahead and note here that this game is insanely hard to predict. Why? It’s as simple as for the fact that they can throw things like the Banker’s Bonus out there to invalidate almost everything that happens beforehand.

