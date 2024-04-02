All American season 6 premiere: Show EP on big time jump

Coming into the All American season 6 premiere tonight, we were well-aware of the fact that there would be some sort of time jump. However, did you expect a little over a year?

Basically, where we are now in the story is a spot where the NFL Draft is right around the corner and with that, we are going to be seeing Spencer and Jordan do whatever they can to prepare. Of course, in getting here, though, we also saw the series skip over a pretty lengthy period of time — both in terms of the characters’ lives and then also their time playing football.

So why do this? really, it was just about creating the most exciting story possible. Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what show executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll had to say:

I’d always envisioned Spencer entering the draft somewhere around Season 6. So as I was looking at the timeline and trying to think ‘Okay, well, what story would we be telling in Season 6 if we continued the timeline and jumped into the sophomore year in college?’ And quite frankly, after everything Spencer and Jordan, from a football perspective, had endured freshman year, I didn’t know what stories we would tell that would feel high stakes enough and different enough from that versus if we leaped forward a year into their junior year and now their dream is so within their grasp. It is so close. They can now draft into NFL…We have the stakes of an NCAA championship game, because they had a bowl ban in their sophomore year…

Ultimately, we’re excited to see where the story goes by virtue of all of this, and it does also raise the chances significantly here of us getting some sort of NFL-related content by the end of the season. We do wonder how much the show would really want to dive into all of that — or, could we just be at the end of everything already?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

