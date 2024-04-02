Young Sheldon season 7 stars talk Georgie, Mandy spin-off

When we first heard that Young Sheldon season 7 was going to be the final one on CBS, we never expected a spin-off about Georgie and Mandy. How could we? These two characters were certainly popular but, at the same time, it was hard to have confidence in anything more given that a certain part of Georgie’s legacy was cemented over on The Big Bang Theory.

After all, remember this — in the original show, it was mentioned by Sheldon Cooper that Sheldon had multiple ex-wives. Isn’t it fair to imagine that this is going to be an issue at some point? We tend to think so.

However, speaking to TVLine, Emily Osment joked that she hopes that she is “both” of the ex-wives mentioned by Sheldon, a clever way of saying that she hopes that a certain part of this gets changed and in the end, it very well could. Both her and Montana Jordan are excited for some new horizons that could end up being explored here, though they could come with all sorts of various twists and turns. Take, for starters, the fact that the two of them will be on a multi-camera sitcom as opposed to a single-camera show, which we have for Young Sheldon at this point.

Our hope is that the spin-off is going to be airing at some point over the course of the fall, though it is far too early to speak on that … or really a lot of other things, for that level. The biggest thing that we want to see here is that there’s an opportunity to really continue the style and spirit of the current show — it will feel different in front of a live audience, but the overall DNA could still be the same.

