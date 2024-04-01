Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: An April 2024 update

Is there a chance that we will learn more about Yellowjackets season 3 at some point between now and the end of April? We don’t think it will come as some sort of jaw-dropper to realize that the anticipation is out there. The Showtime drama may have had a slightly more polarizing season 2, but there is no question that they set the stage for a lot of exciting stuff as we move forward. Natalie is the Antler Queen (at least for now) in the past. Meanwhile, she is dead in the present and everyone is going to have to wrap their head around that.

So what will we learn about the future of the show in the weeks to come? It would be great to get more insight on a premiere date, but let’s be realistic for a moment here — that’s not going to happen. Go ahead and blame the fact that the show has yet to start filming.

Now, here is what we can share — given that season 3 filming is slated to start in May, don’t be shocked in the event that there is a little bit more in the way of news that comes out this month. It could be about filming — or, it could be about some new additions to the story.

Also, is it possible that the secrets about the long-simmering “bonus” season 3 episode will come out? We sure hope so! Supposedly there was another episode filmed alongside season 2, and we have yet to hear too much about when it is going to air. It does feel, though, like it would be a perfect story to better bridge the gap between season 2 and what lies ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

