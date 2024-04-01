Do you want to see The Neighborhood season 6 episode 7 return date at CBS? It is going to be back sooner rather than later … right?

Well, let’s just go ahead and pass along now some good and bad news. Where do we start? Well, how about by noting that there is no new episode next week … as much as it pains us to say. Much of the network’s primetime lineup is going to be off next week (at least in terms of new episodes) — you will have an Entertainment Tonight special about the 1,000th episode of the NCIS franchise, but that’s about it.

When The Neighborhood is coming back on the air on Monday, April 15, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Welcome to the Stand-Off,” and there is probably something more that you can say about this story simply on the basis of that alone. We could be seeing an argument — or, at the very least, two people who are absolutely unwilling to budge on a given subject.

Of course, we do think that there will be some opportunities to develop at least a few characters over the course of this episode, but there should also be humor — a lot of humor, in fact! This is the sort of show that has a tendency to deliver the goods on that front, especially when it comes to creating stories that feel relatable for viewers all over the country.

Is there going to be some more news on a season 7 very soon?

We’d absolutely love to see it and yet, at the same time we have to wait in order to figure out exactly what it is that CBS wants to do. For now, we are certainly optimistic that there will be more of the series down the line — how can we not be, all things considered? If the intention was to end the show this spring, the network probably would have announced it already.

What do you most want to see moving into The Neighborhood season 6 episode 7 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







