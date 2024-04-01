Rome Flynn leaving Chicago Fire, Derrick Gibson

After this past episode of Chicago Fire, it certainly felt as though Derrick Gibson’s days were numbered over at Firehouse 51.

As for now? Well, let’s just say that things are even more official than they were before. According to a new report coming in now from TVLine, Rome Flynn (How to Get Away with Murder) is officially departing the show and the character, at least for the time being. Gibson did get a reasonable ending to his time on the show, but did anyone else think that it would be over so soon?

Well, here is what we’ve come to learn over time with the greater Chicago universe — just because it appears that an arc will be long-lasting does not mean that it is. There are certain story arcs that only last this long, and seeing a character like Gibson leave at this point cements further how silly it can be to generate expectations after a short period of time. Exits often happen on this series for a wide array of reasons, and really, the best thing that you can do on the outside looking in is just be prepared for them to a certain degree.

Now, the real question that you have to wonder here is this: Is someone else going to be coming on board the firehouse before the end of the season? It’s at least something that we have to wonder for now, given that there may still be a spot that needs to be filled. That is in addition to the need for a new paramedic. Firehouse 51 is a place that has a great deal of flux at the moment, and that’s without all of the various threats that could lead to the establishment shutting down for good.

