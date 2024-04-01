Sugar season 1 video teases John Sugar secrets

Who is John Sugar really? That is one of the questions that Apple TV+’s Sugar is hyping up in a lot of their promotional materials so far. We’ve seen that take on many forms so far, and it will continue to do so entering this upcoming season.

In the latest preview (watch here), you can at least get a better sense of who Colin Farrell’s character truly is, alongside what it is that he does. We know that this is a guy who is really all about finding people who are lost, and he is doing it in a place where a lot of people don’t necessarily want to be found: Los Angeles. He points out some misconceptions about the pace, but also seems to strongly reiterate how much the spot is home for him. It may not be for everyone, but this is clearly somewhere that he has figured out how to exist.

Sugar also clearly understands that many people have their own fair share of secrets. Why? Let’s just say that he has a number of them himself. This is a man who clearly went on a road to get where he was, and there is a chance that this past could be explored alongside the present.

On the surface, let’s just say that Sugar has already established itself on a road that could be paid off in some exciting ways as we move forward, and of course, we are excited to see what that looks like! It feels like it has all the makings of a classic noir, and it’s almost ironic than it is coming out around the same time as another one in Ripley over on Netflix.

