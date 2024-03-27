Sugar season 1 video: Colin Farrell, cast set the stage

Come Friday, April 5 over on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Sugar season 1 make its grand premiere. Is there a lot to be excited for here? Absolutely! If you love noir and high-quality mysteries, this new Colin Farrell series is right up your alley.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for the series, it 100% sets the stage for what’s ahead:

“Sugar” is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.

If you do want to get a slightly better sense of how Farrell and the cast think about the show, we’ve got good stuff for you here! If you visit this link, you can see a behind-the-scenes video where Colin, Amy Ryan, and a number of other cast members talk about their experiences on the show and what makes it stand out.

We have made it no secret over the years that we love a good noir, and the hope here is that John Sugar’s story will bring us some echoes of Monsieur Spade earlier in the year. That AMC show proved to be nothing short of fantastic, so the bar is set pretty high!

Also, this show is coming out at a particularly notable time for Farrell, given that he also has another role coming up in The Penguin.

