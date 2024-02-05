Sugar premiere date: More on Colin Farrell, Apple TV+ show

Come Friday, April 5, you are going to have a chance to see an exciting new entry in the world of Apple TV+ dramas in Sugar.

So, what makes this particular project stand out? Well, it has to be the presence of Colin Farrell first and foremost. We know that we’ve seen plenty of projects with him in the past, but this one could stand out thanks to some of its Hollywood-history vibes. It feels like a great successor in some ways to Monsieur Spade, a fantastic mystery airing on AMC.

Want to learn a little bit more about the story at present? Well, let’s begin by sharing the synopsis below:

“Sugar” is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.

There is a tiny bit of footage for the series that you can see within a new Apple TV+ teaser here. It doesn’t tell you anywhere near as much about the story as the synopsis, but we do still think that it serves as a fantastic way to set the table for what’s to come.

For the time being, we do tend to think that this show is one that really fits the bill of what Apple should be looking to do this year — bring to the table great stories with well-known leads that emphasize quality and visual flair. Ironically, this is one of two big Ferrell projects coming to streaming at present, as we know that there is also the Penguin project that is coming over to Max.

