The Way Home season 3: What’s next for Jacob now?

As we prepare to see The Way Home season 3 on Hallmark Channel, there are absolutely big questions to consider. What’s a huge one? Well, let’s just say that Jacob could be front and center for it!

After all, take a moment here to consider what happened at the end of the season 2 finale! The character has found his way back to the present, and we tend to think that there are surprises aplenty that could come along with that. After all, he has to figure out how live there! Also, what do you say to Del at this point?

Speaking on this particular subject further to TV Insider, here is just some of what executive producer Heather Conkie had to say on the subject:

Yeah, he’s a real fish out of water. All of those things are so ripe for incredible stories for Season 3. All those questions [being asked] are exactly what we’re asking in the room right now and have been even in Season 1 room. This is a show [where] you do have to see the bigger picture. Everything is so layered and complex in regards to the plot because we are going to all these different eras that you do have to kind of see the end before you even begin. And that is what we do.

We do think that the writers are going to play around with questions as to how to include Jacob and yet, at the same time we have a hard time seeing them send him forever into the past again. We want to see the story struggle of him trying to live in the present, including whatever problems that could end up causing for him. Why wouldn’t we want that?

