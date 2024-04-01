The Way Home season 2 finale: Is Jacob back to the present?

We had a feeling that The Way Home season 2 finale would deliver some big, incredible swings. Yet, we didn’t expect all of that.

Where do we even start here? Well, it feels like the top story here should really be the return of Jacob to the present, mostly due to the fact that we almost never thought this was going to happen! Yet, after Thomas died in order to protect him in the past, we saw him make a move back to the present. This was in between a handful of other shockers, including the reveal that Elliot could actually time-travel thanks to a theory he worked out with the help of Alice.

Oh, and did we mention that the Landry family found a way in order to keep the farm? Well, it is all due to a coin that Kat was able to get with the help of Thomas. Now, there’s a chance for a beautiful family feud and there’s a lot of great stuff that could be coming up here — and yet, there are still a lot of other questions that need to be answered. Take, for example, that a young Colton was at the pond! As it turns out, he clearly has his own secrets that could eventually be shared here.

Through two seasons, let’s just give the writers a round of applause for continuing to craft new twists and turns. After all, that is 100% not an easy thing to do, especially in a show that has so many layers and different wrinkles that they tend to almost constantly introduce and bring to the table.

Let’s just be grateful at the moment that we even have a season 3 renewal — could you imagine how we’d be feeling here otherwise?

