Halo season 3 renewal: Will it happen in April?

With us now getting into the month of April, what are the chances that we’re going to be getting news on a Halo season 3 renewal?

Before we dive too deep into anything here, can we just start by saying that the second season certainly left the door open for a whole lot more. You’ve got the Flood, Guilty Spark, and a whole lot more that can be brought to the table after a finale that may have been one of the best episodes yet. While season 2 was far from perfect, at the same time it was a significant step up from what we saw for a significant amount of season 1. The show is hitting some of its stride, but does it have the same audience that it did for season 1? That’s one of the questions that is still somewhat tough to answer at the moment.

After all, take a moment to consider the following: Paramount+ does not release viewership info for this or any other show on their roster. This means that it is really hard to tell whether or not Halo is still a big hit. We are confident that the ratings are probably higher than most of their original programming, but so is the budget and that is where things start to come to a little bit of a quagmire.

If we are lucky, we will be able to get some sort of news one way or another in April — there is a legitimately good chance of it! Because this is a show that does take a long time to make and then edit together after the fact, there is less of a reason to stall things out here at all. The only reason why they could take some time is due to negotiations, which sometimes can be a little bit tiresome.

