House of the Dragon season 2: More trailers ahead?

Not too long ago, we had a chance to see the first two trailers for House of the Dragon season 2, which each one focusing on a different side of the conflict. At one point, it was all about Rhaenyra and the Blacks. Then, we shifted over to Alicent and the Greens. They each have their own arguments to make in terms of their readiness for the Iron Throne, but only one of them will actually end up there.

So is this going to be it when it comes to new footage of the HBO hit? Given that season 2 does not premiere until June, we 100% understand if you’re eager for more.

Luckily, we can go ahead and offer up some hope: If these are the only trailers we end up getting over the course of the spring, it would be shocking. Typically, the way that most big-budget shows work is that they give you an earlier, shorter teaser or trailer and then pair that with another one that is a little bit closer. It’s one of the reasons why, at least for now, we are anticipating that we will be seeing a little something more when we get around to May. That is when you could check out a longer trailer that is somewhere close to a minute and a half or two minutes, one that contains its own fair share of big moments.

What we personally expect in another trailer

For starters, we tend to think that both sides of the conflict will be shown in equal measure. Also, a lot of violence now that the Dance of Dragons is underway. We don’t get the sense that either part plans on backing down.

What do you think we are going to see when it comes to future House of the Dragon trailers?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

