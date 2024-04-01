Is The Voice new tonight on NBC, April 1, 2024?

Is The Voice new tonight on NBC? we don’t blame you if you want to see more of the singing competition and soon, given that the Knockouts are coming.

Unfortunately, that does not mean that you are going to see them tonight. The series is set to be on a brief hiatus here; there technically is an episode tonight that features some new footage, but it’s more of a recap show chronicling the first two portions of season 25. The synopsis below gives you a sense of what’s coming, and also hypes up a preview for the Knockouts, where Keith Urban is going to come in to help the remaining artists:

04/01/2024 (08:00PM – 10:00PM) (Monday) : The season’s best moments from the Blind Auditions through the Battle Rounds are shared from the coaches’ perspectives. A look at never-before-seen footage of the coaches and a sneak peek at the upcoming Knockouts with the Mega Mentor. TV-PG

We don’t think that there’s a need to beat around the bush here — a hiatus like this is a real bummer when you consider a number of different factors, especially when this is a week that could have easily amounted to an additional live show. This has routinely been the biggest frustration we have with The Voice, which wants to make stars and yet, allows for very few opportunities to have them perform in front of a live audience. We tend to think that is the most important part of a show like this, but it may also be the most expensive. A lot of these other rounds, meanwhile, can be put together in a pretty reasonable amount of time.

The only thing that we can really say entering the Knockouts is this: There is probably going to be a lot more flux with these teams. That is the very thing that producers often want here!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

