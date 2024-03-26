The Voice 25: RLETTO and Val T Webb sing in Battle Rounds

As you prepare for the Battle Rounds to conclude before too long on The Voice 25, why not check out a new sneak peek?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview for the next all-new episode that features RLETTO and Val T Webb performing for a spot in the next round, set to “Saving All My Love for You.” This is not one of those songs that is easy to do for a couple of reasons — you need to be able to hit all the vocals and, beyond that, some of the harmonies.

We do tend to think the best Battles are the ones where there is no clear winner — and we do think that this is a great example of that! It often comes down to preference in situations like these, and we do think that Chance the Rapper will have a pretty tough time working in order to figure this out.

The case for Val here feels pretty simple: If you are looking for a pure vocalist, she is probably the best choice you can possibly make. She’s got tremendous range, and also tends to understand how to draw her in with her tone. She sounds effortless and there’s something pretty darn exciting about that.

As for RLETTO, we’re talking here about someone who has such a great sense of style and knows how to display how versatile and unique his voice is. He may be the person who could jump between genres a little bit easier, and is fantastic at working the stage.

After the performance, Reba McEntire tells Chance that she would pick Val, but will he listen? John Legend, meanwhile, does not really tell him much at all.

