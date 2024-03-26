The Voice 25: Olivia Rubini. Jackie Romeo close Battle episode

At the end of tonight’s The Voice 25 episode, we had a chance to see both Olivia Rubini and Jackie Romeo deliver “Edge of Seventeen.”

So, what made this performance stand out? Well, for starters, the fact that Jackie seemed to be at a huge disadvantage here from the start. After all, Olivia was more of an expert in this genre, whereas Jackie had never heard the song before. That’s before the show aired a segment that explained that she actually didn’t know that much about the history of rock music here in general.

As crazy as it may seem, none of this really matters here over the actual performance. That is the only thing that John Legend can really judge. Also, if Jackie does move forward, it shows just how versatile she can really be. The performance itself was really strong for both parties, and it honestly felt like there was a lot of work that went into building chemistry between the two. Team Legend does typically bring it in this part of the competition, and this was no exception to the rule here.

Of course, there was still one person who had to win at the end here. That was Jackie! Who cares if she didn’t know the song in advance here?

So what happened from here?

Well, we personally expected that the show was going to end with some sort of steal, and that is exactly what happened! Dan + Shay opted to press their button and steal Olivia in the closing seconds. This does add to their versatility as a team moving forward and honestly, we’re excited to see where this goes.

Also, we do think that they appreciated the fact that she ended up performing in a cowboy hat.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

