NCIS season 21: Will it stay on the air until May?

If you do find yourselves excited to see NCIS on Monday night, we certainly get it. there is a really fun story ahead that could lead to some big questions. Take, for example, this one: Whether or not aliens are responsible for a mysterious incident.

Now, let’s just shift things over to asking the following question: What all is happening beyond this? Well, we know that the 1,000th episode for the entire franchise is going to be coming on April 15, and beyond that there is still room for some other great stories to come.

How many? A lot of indications suggest that NCIS season 21 will only be ten episodes long, a symptom of the show starting so much later due to the industry strikes of this past year. The 1,000th for the franchise is actually the seventh of the season, which means that there are three more still coming after this.

By virtue of that, we can pass along the following bit of good news: You will be seeing the show around until at least we get around to the start of May, and perhaps even the second week depending on if there are any hiatuses in late April. We will at least go ahead and say that typically, networks like CBS do want to keep their shows on the air in May as long as possible, and we have a hard time thinking that things are going to be all that different here.

Will there be some sort of crazy cliffhanger at the end of the finale?

For now, we would file this in the category of “too early to tell,” but we certainly think that it is possible! It does seem like everyone is confident that there is going to be a season 22, and this is the sort of thing to help to ensure that more of the show actually happens.

Related – Be sure to get some sneak peeks for Monday’s NCIS episode

What are you excited to see moving into NCIS season 21 on CBS?

Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







