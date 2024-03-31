American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6: Siobhan’s secret

In just a matter of days American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 is finally going to be here and through that, there are so many things that we are hoping to get some answers to!

What are the biggest ones? One obviously has to be the state of Anna’s baby, especially since so much attention is being paid to it. There’s a chance that it is demonic, has some sort of larger power, or is simply causing Anna to have some severe hallucinations. At this point, ruling any of these out would feel, at least to a certain extent, quite silly.

Based on the latest preview, a lot of these ideas are being brought to the table, but we also tend to think that these are not just hallucinations. After all, Siobhan is wearing that witch costume! She claims that she’s something “so much worse” than a monster, but what is that, really?

Based on the evidence that we’ve seen so far, the easiest conclusion for us to draw is that on some level, Kim Kardashian’s character has been a part of a lot of this chaos from the very beginning. She is the person who was responsible for making Anna think that she was okay and being cared for, when in reality she was working behind the scenes to ensure that she thought she was going crazy. She’s certainly one of the only people who would have total access to a lot of Anna’s stuff, or know enough about her career to be aware of the dools and other things from the past that would be a trigger.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

