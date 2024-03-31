Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, 3/31/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given the hiatus last week, it makes sense to have some questions.

Also, remember this: It’s Easter Sunday! We don’t think that it would be a surprise to anyone out there if the comedy show remained on a break for a little while longer.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s just go ahead and get to the good news, shall we? We are, after all, going to have a new installment coming on the network. Not only that, but it will be here a tad earlier in the night than some other recent episodes we’ve seen! The plan here is for it to start at 11:11 p.m. Eastern, following a repeat of the latest Curb Your Enthusiasm episode.

As for what the main focus of the show tonight could be, is there a chance it will be the Bible? Based on what we saw this past week, there certainly feels like a chance that something like this could happen — at least for a few minutes. We’re sure that there could also be an Easter-related segment here in some point, especially since Oliver has a great recurring bit all about the Peeps marshmallows that become an international obsession this time of the year.

So what about the main segment?

With us getting closer and closer to the election, we do tend to think there’s a chance that there will be something that is, at the very least, timely and attached to that in some way. Sure, it could prove to be something that is critical to policy, or it could be related to a candidate in some form. We tend to think that there are a lot of possibilities, but we also know that Oliver does have this tendency to veer off-course and in ways that a lot of us never could have predicted.

