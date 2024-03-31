American Idol 22: Abi Carter, Julia Gagnon, Odell Bunton Jr. sing

As you prepare to see American Idol 22 air tonight on ABC, do you want to hear from Abi Carter, Julia Gagnon, and Odell Bunton Jr.? If so, let’s just say that we come bearing some great news you should be more than a little excited to see.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see see a Hollywood Week performance for the trio, who all got Platinum Tickets earlier on in the audition round. Here, they sing “California Dreamin'” and make it pretty darn clear why they were all so loved by the judges. The harmonies are on point and beyond just that, you get another great reminder that their voices are huge. With the right performances moving forward in the show, they could each go really far.

So what do the three have to work on moving forward? That is a hard question to answer in a lot of different ways. What we will say from our vantage point, though, is rather simple: They will have to continue to keep in mind that having a big voice alone does not make you an American Idol winner. You have to instead also figure out how to pick songs that are unique and you can transform into something else entirely. A lot of the most iconic performances in the history of the show are based a lot around that uniqueness, coupled of course with some great vocals at the same exact time.

Of course, you hear something like this and it feels like a sure thing that these three are going to move forward. Sure, there may be some other surprises that happen elsewhere in the competition; we just think it’s rather hard at the moment to imagine a big one happening here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

