American Idol 22: Julia Gagnon delivers last audition of season

Tonight on American Idol season 22, we made it to the final auditions of the season. So who had the honor of closing things out? Meet Julia Gagnon.

Of course, we should note that the producers have a tendency to save one of the best for last. Usually this means either a powerful voice or an incredible story. Julia had both. She great up for the most part in Maine after being adopted from Guatemala. She struggled a lot in school with bullying, as there were not a lot of people who looked like her. She’s gone through a lot and yet, she has a great family and support system. She was also able to eventually find her birth family thanks to some help from her birth family.

Without further ado, let’s get into the actual audition here. She performed “Ain’t No Way” by Aretha Franklin for an audition, which is about as challenging a choice as you can make for a show like this. There’s a lot to live up to! Yet, we do think that this was stellar — she’s got a great voice but beyond just that, a solid presence on stage as well. She had no fear in taking this moment on!

Of course, Julia made it through to the next round and from here, we do think there’s a good chance that we’re going to be able to see her last for a while. It will come down to the songs that she chooses from here on out and going just beyond the audition room environment. We’d love to see her take on some current songs, and also to see how she works with a big band all around her.

Julia wanted to make a big splash in the auditions and with that, mission accomplished!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

