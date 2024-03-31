CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 6 return date hopes at CBS

After what you see tonight, it makes all the sense in the world to want a CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 6 return date. So, when is it? What can you expect to see moving forward?

Well, as much as it pains us, the first thing that we really should do here is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is nothing more coming on the network in seven days. The same goes for the week after. The earliest that you can expect to see the crime procedural arrive on the air again for more is on Sunday, April 21.

So why have CSI: Vegas off the next couple of weeks? Well, let’s just say that there are some particular reasons for it. Come Sunday, April 7, you will see the CMT Music Awards bump off all of CBS’ programming for the time being. Meanwhile, on April 14 there is a Billy Joel concert special planned.

Is there any silver lining at all to some of this? Well, if there is, you can argue that by the time we do get to see the show back, there should be very few hiatuses the rest of the way and you’ll just have a chance to see one new episode after another. That sort of positive momentum is definitely something we’re excited for, especially since a little continuity can go a long way in a quest to try and make another season happen. That is something that there should be a little bit more confirmation of when we get around to either late April or early May.

In general, we don’t think that CSI: Vegas will be out to reinvent the wheel for the remainder of the season. You care going to have some great mysteries that get mixed together with personal stuff for a lot of the characters.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

