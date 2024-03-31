Nolly season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at PBS?

Following the season 1 finale on PBS, is there a chance that a Nolly season 2 is going to happen down the road? Or, are we at the end?

Well, just like you would imagine, there is a ton that we should get into here, but let’s kick off here by noting the following: You shouldn’t have any anticipation that something more is coming. The Helena Bonham Carter series was meant to be a limited one, which of course comes with its own defined beginning, middle, and end. That was probably one of the appeals that came with doing Nolly in the first place, since it allowed for everyone involved to more or less build towards some sort of specific element of closure.

Also, remember this: Writer Russell T. Davies has another substantial job these days with Doctor Who, and that also limits the amount of time that he has to work on a number of other things.

If there is another show out there on PBS you can check out here with similar leanings, we’d suggest to take a look at Funny Woman. While the tone may be a little different and also more fictional, we do think it serves as another way to look at how celebrity was looked at in Great Britain across a certain period of time. There is something quite exciting that comes with this for American audiences in particular, especially we don’t really have a lot of chances to learn about this elsewhere.

What do we really want following this?

Well, for starters, more of Helena Bonham Carter on TV! That is one of the parts of this current era that is so exciting — it allows us to be able to see notable performers from the film world cross over to this medium, where we tend to think the stories are better the vast majority of the time.

