Call the Midwife season 13 episode 4 spoilers: Apollo 11

As you get yourselves prepared to see Call the Midwife season 13 episode 4 on PBS next week, you should view everything in a historical context — at least in some form.

What is at the focal point of this particular story? That’s pretty simple: A major moment in history with the Apollo 11 moon landing party. Sure, there are a lot of other reminders of the period setting for this show here and there, but there is something rather special about actually watching a big moment like this play out on-screen. For those out there who were alive during this historical instance, you probably are aware of where you were when this happened. It is one of those rare moments where something like this happened for a major moment of wonder as opposed to a tragedy.

So what else is going to stand out moving into Call the Midwife season 13 episode 4? Then go ahead and share the synopsis below — there is a lot of stuff coming:

The pupil midwives reach their third month of training. An anxious Trixie receives an urgent phone call that leads to dire consequences for her patient. Elsewhere, the Turner’s Apollo 11 moon landing party is in full swing at Nonnatus House.

Even amidst this important moment for all of humanity, of course there are still patients and other struggles for some of these characters. Call the Midwife is not about to change the series that it is, and we don’t think that this is going to change at any point in the near future. (The show has already been renewed for a season 14, so you don’t have to worry about the long-term future at all.)

We have said this before in past previews, but let’s just go ahead and state it further — get prepared for some other big stuff for Trixie. This may be one of the most important seasons that Helen George has had.

What do you most want to see moving into Call the Midwife season 13 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some more updates coming soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







